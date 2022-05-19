Haier India Launches New Made in India, Made for India Next Gen Front and Top Load Fully Automatic IoT Enabled Washing Machines Series

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • In-line with its brand campaigns ‘Silent Performers’ and ‘Perform Big, Silently’, Haier showcases its latest 959 series of Smart, AI enabled Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machines equipped with its iconic extremely silent Direct Motion Motor and Super Drum • The 2022 line-up of 959 Front Load Washing Machines come with 5 star energy rating along with intelligent features such as AI Dynamic Balance System, Anti-Bacterial Technology, and PuriSteam • Haier is leading the next-gen laundry experience with its new 5 Star rated Top Load Washing Machine series with In-Built Heater that kills almost 99.9% germs, and can remove 106 toughest stains, as old as 72 hours​ ​Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 13 Consecutive Years*, today announced the launch of two new AI enabled revolutionary washing machine series, Haier 959 Front Load Washing Machines with its advanced super silent Direct Motion Motor and 525 mm super drum, and the new Top Load Washing Machines with In-Built Heater technology that removes 106 kinds of toughest stains while eliminating almost 99.9% germs, ensuring hygiene requirements in the present day scenario. Propelling Haier’s ‘Made in India, Made for India’ mission, the company showcased future-ready smart home, AI and IoT enabled laundry solutions that provide premium wash and fabric care with new-age technologies.

959 Super Drum Series - Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine The new washing machines feature Haier’s advanced integrated Direct Motion Motor which significantly reduces vibrations and noise level and also increases the longevity of the washing machine. These future ready washing machines come equipped with Artificial Intelligence with IoT-enabled features for a superior laundry experience. Moreover, the upgraded software equipped with AI-DBS (Dynamic Balance System) ensures the washing machine is stable and quiet during the entire wash cycle. Keeping in mind the space constraints of modern households, Haier's new washing machine addresses this concern with its redesigned slim body that can easily be fitted in a kitchen, washroom, or balcony.

The state-of-the-art washing machine incorporates an industry-first extra-large 525 mm super drum which provides extra space and extra care to the garments, enhancing washing efficiency & quality. With the increase in the size of the drum, the washing machine minimizes creases and enables users to easily load and take out the laundry, thereby saving time.

In the new 959 series washing machines, Haier has introduced a 6 step iRefresh feature that gently removes dust, infuses fine mist while relaxing the delicate silks and fine fabrics to provide a water-less wash for an optimum care. This new feature also removes any foul odours from the garments while minimizing wrinkles. Additionally, the washing machine comes with an advanced Hi-Care technology ecosystem which includes high efficiency ABT (Anti Bacterial Technology) that keeps the gasket and detergent dispenser clean and hygienic, Dual Spray technology and PuriSteam feature that eliminates bacteria, allergens, and mites effectively.

Considering energy conservation as everyone’s responsibility for a more sustainable lifestyle, the entire 959 series front load washing machine range come with a 5 star energy rating. The state-of-the-art 959 series washing machines are available in four capacities - 7.5, 8, 8.5 and 9 Kgs, and come with a 3 Years Comprehensive Warranty with an exclusive lifetime warranty on the motor.

Top Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater With consumers becoming increasingly aware and concerned about health and hygiene, it is imperative to bring product innovations that support a sustainable and hygiene friendly way of life. Haier’s new range of Top Load Washing Machines offers 99.9% germ free protection eliminating all bacteria and mites with an advanced in-built heater. Moreover, with the high temperature achieved during wash cycle, it can remove 106 kinds of toughest stains which can be as old as 72 hours. The new Haier Top Load washing machine with In-built heater can effectively cleanse the toughest of stains. The uniquely shaped butterfly-type heater provides uniform heating with 30% better heating efficiency.

Equipped with a unique 5-D technology, the new Top Load Washing Machine features an extremely powerful Storm Pulsator along with a 6-side water inflow during the wash process. The new washing machine comes with 5 star energy rating to provide optimum savings to the users. In the world of IoT, Haier is constantly bringing automated solutions that provide selective washing programmes, customization selection with real time control and reminders through the mobile phone devices.

Commenting on the launch of the new range of washing machines, Mr. Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said, “At Haier, we are devoted to satisfying our customers' ever-increasing needs and evolving preferences. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, consumers want innovative solutions that make their lives easier and convenient while ensuring health and hygiene. With the launch of our new ‘Made in India, Made for India’ washing machine series, we are introducing cutting-edge features to provide consumers with industry-first technology and a holistic washing experience. Powered by new-age technologies, the washing machines not only give a dash of style to the consumers but are also packed with smart features. Our constant endeavor is to prioritize Indian households, and we will continue to offer customer-inspired offerings to boost the laundry experience for every Indian.” Haier India’s commitment to producing innovative products for the Indian consumers has remained at the core of the business, and the brand has constantly evolved to meet the consumer demands for Inspired Living. Introducing a new series of laundry solutions is an extension towards strengthening its brand message and spirit of ‘Silent Performers’ that acknowledges the determination and efforts of achievers who continue to ‘Perform Big, Silently’ and remain away from the media spotlight. Taking the spirit a step further, Haier this year has also sought to support and provide a better platform to women in sports by partnering with Women’s Football Team, Kickstart FC to inspire young Indian girls to follow their dreams. Showcasing this enthusiasm with its product innovation as well, the new washing machine series are super silent with functions that make it a unique laundry appliance in the competitive consumer durables industry.

Price, availability, and Warranty: Haier’s new washing machines series are now available across India and are priced as follows: 959 Series Front Load Fully Automatic Series: 3 Years comprehensive warranty with lifetime warranty on Direct Motion Motor MODEL NO.

CAPACITY MRP HWM70-H826S5 7 kg INR 28,500 HWM75-H826S6 7.5 kg INR 33,000 HWM80-H826S6 8 kg INR 36,000 Top Load Washing Machine Series with In-Built Heater 3 Years comprehensive warranty with 12 years warranty on motor MODEL NO.

CAPACITY MRP HW90-DM14959CS8U1 9 kg INR 67,000 HW85-DM14959CS6U1 8.5 kg INR 65,000 HW80-DM14959CS6U1 8 kg INR 63,000 HW75-DM14959CS3U1 7.5 kg INR 58,000 *According to the Euromonitor ranking 2022 ABOUT HAIER INDIA Headquartered in New Delhi, Haier India has pan India operations and a vast distribution network across the country along with a manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Product offerings of Haier India range from refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, TVs, water heaters, freezers to microwave ovens, with a special focus on local needs. For example, washing machines that work at nearly Zero Water Pressure help solve the biggest challenge that Indian consumers face in their daily lives, while Haier Bottom Mounted Refrigerators have also been well received by Indian consumers due to its large refrigeration capacity which caters to local people’s dietary habits. A larger refrigeration capacity means the consumer can store more vegetables while the refrigerator also makes people’s lives easier by placing the refrigerating chamber at the top of the machine.

ABOUT HAIER GROUP Established in 1984, Haier Group is a world-leading provider of solutions for a better life. Focusing on user experience, Haier has been included on the list of BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for three consecutive years as the world’s first and only IoT ecosystem brand. Haier has topped Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings by Euromonitor International for 13 consecutive years. Its subsidiary Haier Smart Home is among the list of Global 500 of Fortune. To date, Haier Group owns three listed companies, and has seven global premium brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, AQUA and Candy, and the world's first scenario brand THREE WINGED BIRD, built the world's leading industrial Internet platform COSMOPlat. It has successfully incubated 5 unicorn companies and 90 gazelle companies. Moreover, Haier has deployed 10+N innovation ecosystems, 29 industrial parks, 122 manufacturing centers, and nearly 240,000 sales networks, reaching 160 countries and regions and serving 1 billion + user families around the world.

