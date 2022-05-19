IPL Scoreboard: GT vs RCB
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha run out (du Plessis) 31 Shubman Gill c Maxwell b Hazlewood 1 Matthew Wade lbw b Maxwell 16 Hardik Pandya not out 62 David Miller c & b de Silva 34 Rahul Tewatia c Karthik b Hazlewood 2 Rashid Khan not out 19 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-38, 3-62, 4-123, 5-132 Bowling: Siddarth Kaul 4-0-43-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-15-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-2, Glenn Maxwell 4-1-28-1, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-11-0, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-25-1, Harshal Patel 1-0-6-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bournemouth returns to Premier League after 2-season absence
IPL 2022: Rashid Khan checks Livingstone's bat in awe after PBKS batter hits monstrous six
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City must refocus on Premier League title race after Real blow
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in Indian Premier League.