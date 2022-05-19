Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:43 IST
IPL Scoreboard: GT vs RCB
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha run out (du Plessis) 31 Shubman Gill c Maxwell b Hazlewood 1 Matthew Wade lbw b Maxwell 16 Hardik Pandya not out 62 David Miller c & b de Silva 34 Rahul Tewatia c Karthik b Hazlewood 2 Rashid Khan not out 19 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-38, 3-62, 4-123, 5-132 Bowling: Siddarth Kaul 4-0-43-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-15-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-2, Glenn Maxwell 4-1-28-1, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-11-0, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-25-1, Harshal Patel 1-0-6-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

