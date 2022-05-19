Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Biden to sign additional $100 million in Ukraine security assistance - sources

President Joe Biden could sign off on $100 million of military aid to Ukraine as soon as Thursday, including additional artillery munitions and counter artillery battery radar, the latest in a series of transfers to help Kyiv repel Russia's invasion, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

President Joe Biden could sign off on $100 million of military aid to Ukraine as soon as Thursday, including additional artillery munitions and counter artillery battery radar, the latest in a series of transfers to help Kyiv repel Russia's invasion, according to two sources briefed on the matter. The new transfers would be the tenth use of Biden's Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine and would account for the remaining $100 million in that funding, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

The United States has already sent 184,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine for use in howitzers. The additional munitions included in Thursday's package would supply Ukraine's fight in the east. Washington has also sent 14 counter-artillery radar and the package would include two additional units, one source said. The U.S. Senate separately on Thursday was voting on an additional aid package for Ukraine that included nearly 440 billion in aid and would authorize an additional $11 billion worth of PDA.

