Canada to announce ban on use Huawei and ZTE 5G equipment -source
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-05-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 01:14 IST
Canada is poised to announce it will ban the use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE 5G gear, joining the rest of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The government will make a formal announcement after 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the source said.
