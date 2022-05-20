Applied Materials forecasts third-quarter revenue below estimates

Applied Materials forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations on Thursday, suggesting that supply bottlenecks, exacerbated by the lockdowns in China, would hamper its ability to meet demand for its chipmaking tools.

The company estimates current-quarter revenue of $6.25 billion, plus or minus $400 million. Analysts on average expect revenue of $6.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

