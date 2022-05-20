Left Menu

MP tourism board ties up with Curly Tales to telecast series on state's culture

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 13:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
With an aim to promote tourism and unique features of Madhya Pradesh on the global map, the state's tourism board in association with food and lifestyle digital platform 'Curly Tales' will telecast a 10-episode series from Friday, a senior official said.

''The aim of the digital series is to promote a particular district on the global map showcasing its history, culture, cuisine, stories, tourism spots and other interesting details,'' Principal Secretary Tourism and managing director tourism board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said.

A total of 10 episodes of the series 'MP Ki Galiyon Me - MP Ki Kahani' will be telecast live on the Curly Tales page on social media platforms Facebook and YouTube from 5 PM, he said.

The first episode on May 20 will focus on Ratlam, the second on May 24 on Gwalior, and the third on May 27 on Ujjain.

Similarly, the episodes on May 30, June 3, and June 7 will focus on Bhopal, Shukla said.

Curly Tales is the country's number one food and lifestyle digital platform, he said.

