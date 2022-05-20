Trai to moot mechanism for KYC-based caller name display

Left Menu

Telecom regulator Trai will soon start consultation on framing a mechanism for callers KYC-based name to flash on phone screens when someone calls, according to a top official.Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Trai has received a reference to begin consultation on the same from the Department of Telecom DoT.The consultation on this is expected to begin in a couple of months, Trai Chairman PD Vaghela said.We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:34 IST
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom regulator Trai will soon start consultation on framing a mechanism for a caller's KYC-based name to flash on phone screens when someone calls, according to a top official.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has received a reference to begin consultation on the same from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The consultation on this is expected to begin in a couple of months, Trai Chairman PD Vaghela said.

''We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon. Name as per KYC will appear when someone calls,'' Vaghela said.

Trai had already been thinking on similar lines, but now with the specific reference from the telecom department, work on this will start soon.

''The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms,'' Vaghela added. The move assumes significance as the mechanism will help identify callers as per their KYC (Know Your Customer) and bring greater accuracy and transparency than some apps that identify callers based on crowdsourcing data. Sources said that once the framework for the KYC-based-new mechanism is worked out, the identity establishment will become more clear and more legally tenable. It will also have a ripple effect, leading to a clean-up of data on crowdsourcing apps as there will be KYC linkages.

Asked whether the process will be kept voluntary, sources said it is too early to discuss the modalities since many aspects will come up for discussion at the consultation stage.

Trai has also implemented blockchain technology to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam calls and messages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

