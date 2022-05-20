Buy LG Washing Machine and Avail of up to Rs. 2,000 Cashback on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering exciting deals, cashback offers, and hefty discounts on the purchase of LG washing machines. Customers can shop for the latest LG washing machine on EMI starting at Rs. 888 and get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback. With flexible repayment tenor and affordable EMIs, customers can buy high-performing washing machines at the best prices. The zero down payment offer is also available on various models, making the deal even more attractive. LG is a market leader when it comes to innovative and technologically advanced features across all washing machine price ranges. Customers can choose from semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machines available in different capacities according to the requirements. Some of the top-selling LG washing machines on EMI available at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include: • LG 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Silver (T65SKSF1Z) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,159.

• LG 7.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Middle Free Silver (T75SKSF1Z) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,001.

• LG 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Luxury Silver (FHT1265ANL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 3,809.

• LG 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Platinum Silver (FHV1408ZWP) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 3,999. Shop for LG Washing Machine on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps: Step 1 - Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number. Step 2 - Select your preferred LG washing machine and add it to the cart. Step 3 - Choose a repayment tenor according to your requirements and proceed to checkout. Step 4 - Add the details, including name, delivery address, etc. Step 5 - Click on ‘Generate OTP’ and enter the OTP to confirm your purchase. After this, you will get a confirmation message. About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in / or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

