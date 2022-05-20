Delhi revenue department to weed out old pay bill registers to free up office space

To free up space and maintain cleanliness in offices, the Revenue Department of the Delhi government has decided to ''weed out'' pay bill registers (PBRs) that are older than 20 years.

Acting on the recommendation of a three-member committee, the department in an order said pay bill registers prior to April 2001, lying in the accounts branch, will be removed.

''The pages of the PBRs are getting diluted gradually with the passage of time and the same are also occupying valuable space,'' it stated.

Many PBRs that are even 35-40 years old or more are lying in the accounts branch and are in a ''very pathetic condition'', it said.

The government had earlier formed the three-member committee led by Deputy Controller of Accounts Narendra Tyagi with Senior Accounts Officer Rekha Goyal and Accounts Officer DS Raghav as members to consider the matter of weeding out of old PBRs.

The order, issued earlier this week, said that the committee observed that according to the ''Destruction of Office Records connected with Accounts'', the retention period of pay bill registers is 20 years.

Officials said that the move will not only free up space but also help in maintaining cleanliness at the workplace.

A ''special campaign'' to weed out old files, obsolete items and redundant materials was carried out by the central government in September last year.

