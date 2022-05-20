Qapitol QA rejigging test automation space with quality and speed

Qapitol QA recognized as a Representative Vendor for Pure Play Testing Services Provider in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Application Testing Services Report BANGALORE, India, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to provide quality at speed and scale, Qapitol QA has become one of the fastest-growing independent Quality Engineering solutions providers with a 400+ dedicated team of passionate professionals helping tech leaders, unicorns and market disruptors build a competitive edge through high-quality product releases made on-demand.

Summing up Qapitol's core principles, Co-founder & CEO, Mohan Panguluri says, ''We are excited to be recognized as a Representative Vendor for Pure Play Testing Services Provider in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Application Testing Services Report. Quality for us has always been about empowering businesses to be more agile in response to change, go to market faster, be superior by experience and deliver customer value at a higher frequency.We believe that this recognition reaffirms our commitment to designing the future of quality engineering and test automation.'' ''With technology making multiple leaps swiftly, consumer preferences revolutionizing industries, and businesses reshaping their delivery models to thrive, it's important that leaders incorporate test automation strategies into their boardroom discussions. Quality has a lasting impact on business goals and only organizations that make it intrinsic, imperative, and agile would survive and shape the future of user experience. At Qapitol, we take this as our guiding principle whenever we build and implement customized test automation strategies for our clients as in their success lies ours,'' he adds further.

Having served more than 150 clients across US, UK, Europe and India and built several proprietary test automation frameworks, Qapitol QA takes an IP-led approach to quality engineering and test automation, often tailored to business-specific requirements. With clients across a broad spectrum of industries such as banking and fintech, healthcare, e-commerce & retail, SaaS & logistics, Qapitol is well poised to become a global quality engineering provider of choice for businesses worldwide.

For more information about our services, visit our website (www.qapitol.com) or write to us at sales@qapitol.com.

Gartner, ''Market Guide for Application Testing Services'', Jaideep Thyagarajan, Susanne Matson, Gunjan Gupta, Brett Sparks, Akshit Malik, 31 January 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Qapitol QA Qapitol QA is amongst the fastest growing dedicated Quality Engineering services providers, delivering cutting edge solutions for global industry leaders, start-ups, and disruptors in the digital ecosystem.

