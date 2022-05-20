M&M to launch SUV 'Scorpio-N' on June 27

Left Menu

The all-new Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again, Veejay Nakra, President for the automotive division at MM Ltd, said.The latest SUV to be produced at the companys Chakan manufacturing facility has been engineered ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers looking for a full-size authentic SUV.It will come in both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:02 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Friday said that its new sports utility vehicle codenamed Z101 will be known as 'Scorpio-N' and will be launched on June 27.

The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and a cult brand will continue as the 'Scorpio Classic', the company said in a release.

''Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The all-new Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again,'' Veejay Nakra, President for the automotive division at M&M Ltd, said.

The latest SUV to be produced at the company's Chakan manufacturing facility has been engineered ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers looking for a full-size authentic SUV.

It will come in both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. It will be offered with a 4x4 option.

''With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the all-new Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of 'Explore the Impossible','' Nakra said.

The all-new Scorpio-N has been engineered and designed at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, according to R Velusamy, President for automotive technology and product development at M&M Ltd.

