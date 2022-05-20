Italy to lend Ukraine 200 mln euros, finmin says
Italy will lend Ukraine 200 million euros ($211 mln) to help it pay its bills, Italy's finance minister Daniele Franco said on Friday after a meeting of G7 financial leaders.
He said this measure had already been published in Italy's official journal of record. ($1 = 0.9463 euros)
