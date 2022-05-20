Left Menu

BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Azovstal defenders got clear signal from military command that they can get out and save their lives

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 23:44 IST
May 20 (Reuters) -

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY SAYS AZOVSTAL DEFENDERS GOT CLEAR SIGNAL FROM MILITARY COMMAND ON FRIDAY THAT THEY CAN GET OUT AND SAVE THEIR LIVES

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY SAYS IN THE COMING DAYS, ALL THE REMAINING DEFENDERS WILL BE OUT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

