BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Azovstal defenders got clear signal from military command that they can get out and save their lives

May 20 (Reuters) -

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY SAYS AZOVSTAL DEFENDERS GOT CLEAR SIGNAL FROM MILITARY COMMAND ON FRIDAY THAT THEY CAN GET OUT AND SAVE THEIR LIVES

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY SAYS IN THE COMING DAYS, ALL THE REMAINING DEFENDERS WILL BE OUT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)