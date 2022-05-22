Left Menu

Egypt's private sector to sell $120-200 mln in green bonds-planning minister

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 16:15 IST
Egypt's private sector to sell $120-200 mln in green bonds-planning minister
Egyptian flags Image Credit: ANI

The Egyptian private sector plans to sell $120 million to $200 million in green bonds to fund eco-friendly projects, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on her ministry's Facebook page.

She did not specify a timescale for these issues, which will come on top of $750 million in green bonds the government has already sold to fund mainly clean transport projects.

The government is looking actively to fund a series of megaprojects announced over the last few years, including a $60 billion new administrative capital city, a $23 billion high-speed rail network, and a $25 billion nuclear power station.

