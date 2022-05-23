Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test

Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule docked for the first time with the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, completing a major objective in a high-stakes do-over test flight into orbit without astronauts aboard. The rendezvous of the gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner with the orbital research outpost, currently home to a seven-member crew, occurred nearly 26 hours after the capsule was launched from Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Base in Florida.

