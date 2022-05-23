GPJ India ties up with ENSYDE to reduce the environmental impact of events

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) George P. Johnson Experience Marketing (GPJ), India, the country’s leading global experience marketing agency, today announced their strategic partnership with Environmental Synergies in Development (ENSYDE), aimed towards driving greener events and experiences. Sustainability is no more a wishful thinking or a good-to-have, but a necessity if we want to leave this world a better place for generations to come. As one of the pioneers in the experience marketing industry, GPJ India is poised to lead and create lasting change in the sustainability of live, digital and hybrid events and experiences. In a kickstarter event held this year on International Women’s Day, the women of GPJ India, supported by rest of their colleagues, took a pledge to actively implement sustainable environment practices in-house and in all external experiences they execute on behalf of clients. This commitment is in line with the United Nations Theme for 2022 “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. On the occasion of this partnership, GPJ India’s Managing Director, Rasheed Sait said, “The environmental footprint that stems out of post event wastage has been a cause for concern. While we have been adopting greener and sustainable practices, we felt it’s time to do something that’s meaningful and leaves a bigger impact. I look forward to our partnership with ENSYDE and I believe that together, we can make a difference not just at GPJ’s offices and events but make the entire event industry aware of the need for a greener and sustainable tomorrow”.

“Creating change from within is key to making organisations sustainable. ENSYDE is excited to be a part of this journey with GPJ India, who have been pioneers in the event industry. We believe that with the committed team at GPJ, there is going to be a huge and visible change in practices that impact the environment. ENSYDE’s experience for the last 30 years in helping organisations reduce their environmental footprint, will help define the “green” way forward for the event industry,” said Manvel Alur, CEO & Founder of ENSYDE. The GPJ India management firmly believes that every individual and collective action can have a positive impact on our environment, and decided to set an agenda for change. With the help of Environmental Synergies in Development (ENSYDE), who have been working on reducing the environmental footprint through awareness and action for 3 decades now, GPJ India has already set this agenda in motion. Within the next year, GPJ India will • Reduce environmental footprint within the company by optimizing simple day-to-day practices of resource use within the office; • Take eight (8) key employee-initiated environment improvement ideas to fruition; • Evaluate and reduce the environmental footprint of experiences planned/conducted by GPJ; • Implement simple environment sustainable practices in the home of every employee; • Create a playbook for easy reckoning that other players in the experience and events ecosystem can leverage; to drive sustainability at large. About GPJ India George P. Johnson Experience Marketing Pvt. Ltd., India is a strategy-led, creative-driven and technology-powered experience marketing agency. With a legacy of 108 years, GPJ began its India chapter in 2002, under the able leadership of Rasheed Sait, a veteran in the marketing ecosystem. Over the last 20 years, GPJ India has evolved into a full-service agency, often pioneering and leading the change in the industry. GPJ India has produced over 10,000 virtual, hybrid and live experiences for hundreds of blue-chip organizations.

About ENSYDE Environmental Synergies in Development (ENSYDE) is an organisation with an aim to reduce the environmental footprint of organizations, establishments and institutions in India. Established in 2003 as a consultancy organization and registered as a Trust in 2016 to continue its service towards conservation and betterment of the environment, ENSYDE strongly believes in breaking barriers to environmental sustainability in the interface areas of energy, water and waste.

To stay updated on this initiative follow GPJ India on LinkedIn. If you’d like to drive sustainable experiences for your customers and employees, please write to Rasheed.sait@gpj.com. PWR PWR

