JPMorgan lifts outlook for net interest income, affirms ROTCE target

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:52 IST
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday presented a more optimistic profit outlook for itself as it opened an investor conference to relieve worries that it might be starting to lose its edge.

The biggest and arguably the most successful large U.S. bank, JPMorgan posted presentation slides shortly after dawn in which it affirmed the target for a 17% return on tangible capital equity (ROTCE) and said it may be achieved in 2022.

The bank also said it expected net interest income, excluding markets, of $56 billion in 2022.

