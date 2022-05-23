New update lands on OnePlus 10 Pro with May 2022 security patch, bug fixes

The OnePlus 10 Pro has started receiving a new update in India. The OxygenOS 12 A.14 update brings along the May 2022 Android security patch and fixes a couple of issues as well.

As per the changelog shared by the company on the OnePlus Community forums, this update fixes an issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit as well as a noise issue that might occur when you record audio.

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

Changelog

System

[Improved] system stability.

[Fixed] an issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit.

[Fixed] a noise issue that might occur when you record audio.

[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera

[Fixed] an issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.

Network

[Optimized] the phone call stability.

As always, the update is rolling out in stages, meaning a limited number of OnePlus 10 Pro users will receive it today while a broader rollout will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

You can check for the update manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates and then tap the 'Download and Install' button to update to the latest OS version.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, which is assisted by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens Additionally and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 lens on the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.