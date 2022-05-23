Left Menu

Ola Electric starts deliveries of units bought in latest purchase window

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of S1 Pro scooter to customers within 24 hours of their purchase, as per Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.The company had opened the latest purchase window on May 21.

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of S1 Pro scooter to customers within 24 hours of their purchase, as per Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

The company had opened the latest purchase window on May 21. It was the third purchase window opened by Ola Electric for customers since launching the electric scooters last year.

''Deliveries now happening in under 24hours from purchase! Great work by the @OlaElectric team. Most other brands have months waiting. Even registrations take a few days in dealerships. The future is here, be a part of it!,'' Aggarwal tweeted.

Besides opening the latest purchase window, the company has simultaneously kicked off community test ride camps in several cities across India.

The complete process of buying an e-scooter from Ola is fully online through its dedicated app.

Customers can choose the model, colour and add delivery location as well as finance their electric scooters through the app.

Ola has also recently introduced the MoveOS2 software upgrade for the scooter. The rollout is currently underway across all cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

