Delhi Metro signs up on homemade social media Koo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:43 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday made its debut on the India-made digital platform Koo, seeking to expand its presence on social media.

The Delhi Metro is already operating its official accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

''The Delhi Metro today launched its official account on the India-made social media platform 'Koo' with the user name 'OfficialDMRC'. The account can be accessed through the following link https://www.kooapp.com/profile/OfficialDMRC,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

The urban transporter had entered social media in 2018 and has been actively engaging with its stakeholders via these platforms, officials said.

Metro-related news and developments such as service updates, new initiatives, construction of new corridors, etc, are shared on social media accounts on a regular basis.

''Around five lakh users are following Delhi Metro accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram,'' it said.

The Twitter account of DMRC has been a platform that has so far provided both necessary information and updates, and on occasions mirth to netizens owing to various viral posts and videos.

