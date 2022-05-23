Jammu: Bicycle-sharing system evokes overwhelming response

The new bicycle-sharing system launched by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has received an overwhelming response from the people with over 2,500 registrations and 10,000 rides within a span of three weeks, an official said on Monday.

JSCL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) constituted in August 2017 by the Jammu and Kashmir government for the implementation of smart city development projects in Jammu city, is laying down a network of bicycle dock stations. “Jammu will have 120 docking stations with 720 mechanical bicycles and 80 electric bicycles (pedal-assisted). Within a span of 23 days from May 1, there were 2,656 app downloads as well as registrations and 10,376 rides,” the official said. He said the public bicycle-sharing system will help citizens maintain good health and bring down pollution levels in the city.

“Residents can rent a bicycle through the mobile app ‘Yaana Bikes’. The app is available on both Android and IoS platforms,” the official said.

He said the minimum membership fee is Rs 50 for five rides of 30 minutes each in a day and the maximum is Rs 1,500 for 1,500 rides of 30 minutes each over a year.

The docking stations are spread across prominent locations of the city, including Jammu University, Jammu Bus Stand, Indira Chowk, Government Medical College exit gate, Super Speciality Hospital, Parade Chowk, Jammu Airport entrance gate and Ragunath Temple, the official said.

