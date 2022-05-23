Public auditors need to provide inputs govt to help improve e-governance: CAG

Public auditors need to provide inputs to the government to help them improve the e-government system which primarily includes, privacy, performance and participation (3Ps), said CAG Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) was speaking after inaugurating a virtual seminar as the chair of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA). Auditors have an important role in strengthening e-government systems by providing inputs to the government on how it is managing the three Ps, which are the touchstone of e-government systems - Privacy, Performance, and Participation, he said as per an official release.

If the principal beneficiary of e-governance is the people of the country, then the gains of advancement in technology are shared equitably, he said. ''In India, we have consistently followed the principle of Antyodaya which means no one is left behind,'' Murmu said.

Set up in 1989, the INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit, has a membership of about 63 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) worldwide. It is mandated to support SAIs in developing their knowledge and skills in the use of information technology-related audits by setting standards and guidance and facilitating the exchange of experiences, sharing best practices, and encouraging bilateral and regional cooperation among its members.

The CAG further said the unprecedented digitalisation in governance in the 21st century has transformed the way governments work. More importantly, it has re-defined people’s participation by means of e-governance. Murmu stated that while e-government systems improve the ease of life, they also raise concerns about data privacy, national information security and associated risks of providing information technology services; creating new challenges and opportunities for Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs). These advancements, he said have provided opportunities to audit as well.

SAI India has embarked on its enterprise-wide audit process automation and knowledge management system. An ambitious project is the One IAAD One System (OIOS) Project implemented in SAI India.

Murmu also shared with the public auditors gathered at the Seminar, that his organisation is increasingly embedding data analysis using advanced tools and techniques into its audit domain. It is supported by institutional arrangements within the organisation. Murmu also appreciated the achievements of the Working Group on Information Technology Audit.

The Working Group reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects on various IT related topics, including, cyber security and data protection challenges, IT governance, and performance evaluation of IT Systems. It also reviewed existing products it has developed besides webinars, creation and maintenance of a Global IT Audit Database and Global Curriculum for IT Audits.

