Left Menu

Magenta in advance talks with investors for funding

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:04 IST
Magenta in advance talks with investors for funding
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated EV charging and mobility solutions firm Magenta on Tuesday said it is in advanced stages of discussions with multiple investors to raise Series B funding as it expands its geographical footprint.

The company, in a release, also announced its plans to scale up its workforce by over 340 people this year.

Seed funded by HPCL in 2018 and backed by Microsoft Global Start-up Program, the Pune-based company had raised pre-series funding from JAN (JITO Angel Network) and LetsVentures followed by Series A funding of USD 15-million from eminent India-American Philanthropist and serial entrepreneur Kiran Patel in May last year.

Magenta is currently in advanced stages of discussions to raise Series B funding in 2022, the company said, adding that it is all set to hire over 340 employees in 2022 for a variety of positions, including entry-level, mid-level, and experienced candidates.

The mobility solutions firm said it is expanding its geographical presence with new offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. ''Magenta has a strong growth plan lined up for this fiscal year driven by the multiple fold growth we achieved in FY 2022. We have set up audacious but achievable plans to tango with the growing EV ecosystem in India and abroad,'' said Maxson Lewis – Founder Director, Magenta. The next 6-12 months are critical for the company's growth ambitions, he said, adding, ''hence we are looking to hire 340 people to match the demand of current and future businesses''.

The company said its growth has been on a strong upward trajectory over the last year.

Magenta's revenue has increased 54 fold while the workforce has tripled during this period, it added.

Along with the technical fields, the company is hiring talent across human resources, finance, marketing, and communications, the company said. The talent acquisition team is actively participating in multiple campuses and off-campus drives and planning to hire across tier 1 and 2 institutes, it added. Last year, the company launched its new business line EVET and also acquired Axiom to bolster its manufacturing presence in the EV ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022