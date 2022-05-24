Infoglen Launches Infoglen Pulse, a Product for Business Process Optimization

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India Infoglen, the Silicon Valley-based technology trailblazer and a leading Salesforce partner, launched its first AppExchange product, Infoglen Pulse on May 21, 2022. Pulse is touted to be the first one of its kind to offer organizations an intelligent way of measuring and optimizing their business processes, by using the power of data & insights on the native Salesforce platform.

Pulse empowers organizations to derive actionable insights on their key business processes and team productivity on the Salesforce platform. Organizations can now accurately track & report on the health of any standard or custom processes including Sales, Service and other processes created specific to an organization’s business needs on Salesforce.

Pulse is especially suited to high volume, high velocity business processes, like recruitment in a large staffing organization.

The non-disruptive and highly scalable architecture of Pulse, ensures that none of the existing processes and transactions on the Salesforce platform are impacted when Pulse is installed and activated. Pulse can be used for very large data size instances.

Overtime, organizations build many different business processes on Salesforce. Infoglen Pulse allows them to track how well the processes are performing, and how they can be made more optimal and efficient.

“Keeping up to our promise of bringing ‘digital innovation’ to our clients, we have built Pulse to solve the key business problem of process optimization with data-driven insights,” said Saba Ahmad, Infoglen’s COO and Co-Founder. “We are very excited to launch Infoglen Pulse on the Salesforce AppExchange, which we believe will be a groundbreaking product for a large number of customers using the Salesforce platform.” Infoglen’s CEO, Haroon Ahmad, said, “Infoglen prides itself in winning the trust of its customers as their strategic technology partner. The launch of Pulse is another key step in our ongoing quest and mission to bring innovation and value to all our customers.” Infoglen Pulse can be downloaded and installed from the Salesforce AppExchange.

About Infoglen Infoglen, the San Jose based tech company, is a premium Salesforce Consulting Partner specializing in delivering high-quality, advanced & custom solutions to organizations across industries. With a rapidly expanding team spread across the USA, Canada and India, Infoglen is geared towards helping clients succeed throughout their Salesforce journey. From delivering custom & advanced Salesforce solutions, to fueling digital growth, Infoglen is known for delivering innovation and adding business value for its clients along their digital transformation journey. Their experts are passionate about Salesforce technologies and the impact it has on an organization's business. Infoglen’s goal is to deliver innovation & business value for its clients and help them realize maximum ROIs/benefits from their Salesforce investments.

