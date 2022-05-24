Left Menu

Don't trade your security for economic profits, NATO tells countries

Western countries must not trade their security for economic profits, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, referring to the debate over the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks and the Nord Stream 2 construction.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:52 IST
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Western countries must not trade their security for economic profits, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, referring to the debate over the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks and the Nord Stream 2 construction. "We must recognize that our economic choices have consequences for our security. Freedom is more important than free trade," Stoltenberg told business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

"I am not arguing against trade with China but I am saying that for instance, the control over 5G networks is of vital security importance," he said. "We cannot say that in the interest of profits and free trade we just open up those networks also for suppliers that actually are not reliable when it comes to our security," Stoltenberg added.

