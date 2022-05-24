Left Menu

Don't trade security for economic profit, NATO tells countries

Western countries must not trade security for economic profit, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, referring to debates over the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for Russian gas. "We must recognize that our economic choices have consequences for our security.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:36 IST
Don't trade security for economic profit, NATO tells countries
Jens Stoltenberg Image Credit: Flickr

Western countries must not trade security for economic profit, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, referring to debates over the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for Russian gas.

"We must recognize that our economic choices have consequences for our security. Freedom is more important than free trade, the protection of our values is more important than profit," Stoltenberg told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos. "I am not arguing against trade with China, but I am saying that for instance, the control over 5G networks is of vital security importance," he said.

"We cannot say that in the interest of profits and free trade we just open up those networks also for suppliers that actually are not reliable when it comes to our security," Stoltenberg added. On the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to double the flow of Russian gas through the Baltic Sea directly to Germany, he spoke of a lesson learned.

Berlin halted the project when Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, days before sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what Moscow describes as a "special military operation". Stoltenberg said free trade had brought a lot of prosperity and wealth, but at a price.

"Because some of this trade, some of this interaction with authoritarian regimes, is undermining our security - and then we have to choose security instead of vulnerability and over-reliance on authoritarian regimes," he said. "So this idea that we should have free trade in natural gas, meaning we can buy as much gas from Russia as we want, that's wrong, it's dangerous," Stoltenberg warned.

"It provides Russia with a tool to intimidate and to use against us, and that has been clearly demonstrated now, I regret to say." The United States has long pressed European and other countries to exclude Chinese technology from 5G networks.

Washington sees Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei as an arm of the Chinese Communist Party's global surveillance machinery. Huawei, which is playing a leading role as the telecoms world gears up for next-generation wireless technology, has repeatedly denied spying for the Chinese state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022