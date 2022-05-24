Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal - sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:28 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal - sources
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp's $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Oracle announced the deal, its biggest ever, in December last year which will give it access to a trove of data and could attract more healthcare clients to its cloud platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022