Hyundai to recall 239,000 U.S. vehicles over exploding part

Hyundai Motor America will recall 239,000 U.S. vehicles over seat belt pretensioners that can explode and project metal fragments causing injuries.

The recall, which comes after three injury reports, covers some 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrid vehicles. In the event of a crash, front driver or passenger-side seat belt pretensioners could explode upon deployment. Dealers will secure seat belt pretensioners with a cap.

