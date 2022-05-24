Left Menu

Russia takes control of Donetsk region town of Svitlodarsk - governor

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 22:52 IST
Russian forces have taken control of three Donetsk region towns including Svitlodarsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told a local affiliate of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic said in a post on the Telegram messaging service that its forces had taken control of the town and replaced the Ukrainian flag with a Russian flag.

Svitlodarsk is 80 kilometers southwest of Sievierodonetsk, the focus of Russian attacks in recent days. (Writing by Conor Humphries)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

