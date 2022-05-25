Left Menu

Albanian police clash with Italian, Dutch fans; 12 injured

Albanian police reported at least 10 officers and two civilians injured in clashes with Dutch and Italian fans a day ahead of the Europa Conference League final between Dutch club Feyenoord and Italys Roma.Two separate groups of opposing fans clashed with police in separate areas while trying to go toward each other, a police statement said.Dutch fans hurled plastic and glass bottles and other objects toward police officers.

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 25-05-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 09:12 IST
Albanian police clash with Italian, Dutch fans; 12 injured
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albanian police reported at least 10 officers and two civilians injured in clashes with Dutch and Italian fans a day ahead of the Europa Conference League final between Dutch club Feyenoord and Italy's Roma.

Two separate groups of opposing fans clashed with police in separate areas while trying to go toward each other, a police statement said.

Dutch fans hurled plastic and glass bottles and other objects toward police officers. In another incident, Italian fans used hard objects and batons to clash with police.

Police said 48 Italian fans and 12 Dutch “involved in violent acts” were detained.

Feyenoord and Roma are storied clubs with big fan bases, and notorious violent elements among their supporters. They were gathered in separate “fan zones” one kilometer (0.6 miles) apart.

Albanian authorities have taken extreme precautionary steps for what they want to be a “festive day,” a car-free one in the downtown area on Wednesday that was declared a holiday.

Up to 100,000 fans are expected to populate Tirana despite each club being allocated only 4,000 tickets for the inaugural final of the third-tier European tournament, which was designed to give smaller clubs a shot at a continental competition.

Capacity at the National Arena is less than 20,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022