Environmental activists disrupt Paris shareholder meeting of TotalEnergies

Environmental activists from Greenpeace France and other organizations launched a protest on Wednesday outside TotalEnergies' company annual general meeting (AGM), to demonstrate against the company's environmental policies.

Greenpeace France published a video on its Twitter account (@greenpeacefr) showing one of its members at the protest. Other images posted on social media from protesters showed demonstrators with banners such as "LNG Total Chaos".

