Environmental activists disrupt Paris shareholder meeting of TotalEnergies

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:34 IST
Environmental activists disrupt Paris shareholder meeting of TotalEnergies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Environmental activists from Greenpeace France and other organizations launched a protest on Wednesday outside TotalEnergies' company annual general meeting (AGM), to demonstrate against the company's environmental policies.

Greenpeace France published a video on its Twitter account (@greenpeacefr) showing one of its members at the protest. Other images posted on social media from protesters showed demonstrators with banners such as "LNG Total Chaos".

