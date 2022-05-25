BRIEF-Pfizer Says To Sell Patented Medicines, Vaccines At Nonprofit Cost To Low-Income Countries
Pfizer Inc: * PFIZER SAYS WILL PROVIDE PATENT-PROTECTED MEDICINES, VACCINES AVAILABLE IN U.S. OR EU ON NOT-FOR-PROFIT BASIS TO 45 LOWER-INCOME COUNTRIES
* PFIZER - COMMITTED TO PROVIDING 23 MEDICINES AND VACCINES THAT TREAT INFECTIOUS DISEASES, CERTAIN CANCERS, AND RARE AND INFLAMMATORY DISEASES * PFIZER - AS CO LAUNCHES NEW MEDICINES AND VACCINES, THOSE PRODUCTS WILL ALSO BE INCLUDED IN THE ACCORD PORTFOLIO ON A NOT-FOR-PROFIT BASIS
* PFIZER - RWANDA, GHANA, MALAWI, SENEGAL, AND UGANDA ARE FIRST FIVE COUNTRIES TO COMMIT TO JOIN THE ACCORD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
