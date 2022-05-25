Left Menu

Instagram Outage: Social media site briefly goes down, preventing users from logging in

Instagram, a Meta-owned social media platform, briefly went down earlier today, preventing many users from logging in and using the platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:46 IST
Instagram Outage: Social media site briefly goes down, preventing users from logging in
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Instagram, a Meta-owned social media platform, briefly went down earlier today, preventing many users from logging in and using the platform. Several users confirmed on Twitter that Instagram is not working for them. While some users reported that their feeds were not refreshing, others were unable to log into the app.

With multiple reports, DownDetector confirmed that the service was down. Users reported experiencing problems around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, and the outage lasted until about 12:45 p.m. Reports have come in from cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and many more. However, unlike previous outages, the app was not unavailable to all Instagram users. Some rumours also claimed that some users were able to use the platform during the outage. These users could access their accounts and use all aspects of the platform, including refreshing their feeds and opening new profiles.

Instagram has yet to acknowledge the problem, and no official statement has been issued. The platform has also experienced several similar outages in recent months, including one, last month on the night of Tuesday, April 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022