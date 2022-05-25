Left Menu

French retailer Auchan does not plan to change its Russia strategy

French retailer Auchan does not plan to change its strategy in Russia or the structure of its local operations, the Russian branch of the privately owned company told Reuters in emailed comments on Wednesday. As of now, Auchan does not plan any changes to its strategy or in the organisation of the company as a whole," Auchan Russia said in its emailed reply on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:40 IST
French retailer Auchan does not plan to change its Russia strategy

French retailer Auchan does not plan to change its strategy in Russia or the structure of its local operations, the Russian branch of the privately owned company told Reuters in emailed comments on Wednesday. Auchan Russia was responding to a request for a comment after a local media report suggested it may cede control of its domestic operations to a third party.

Auchan, which has about 30,000 staff, 231 stores and an online business in Russia, is a rare example of a Western company continuing to operate in the country after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. In late March, Auchan said it planned to maintain its presence in Russia, prompting Ukraine to call for a boycott of the chain as global names from McDonald's to Renault to Nike leave the country.

"The main mission of Auchan Retail Russia is to provide the population with quality products at affordable prices. As of now, Auchan does not plan any changes to its strategy or in the organisation of the company as a whole," Auchan Russia said in its emailed reply on Wednesday. Before the Ukraine conflict started, Auchan was planning to spend more than 20 billion roubles ($340 million) on developing digital services in Russia by 2024 to boost online sales in the face of increased competition from rivals. ($1 = 58.7500 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022