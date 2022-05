BRIEF-Roche Develops Unique PCR Tests To Detect The Monkeypox Virus

Roche Holding AG: * ROCHE DEVELOPS UNIQUE PCR TESTS TO DETECT THE MONKEYPOX VIRUS

* ROCHE HOLDING SAYS CO AND SUBSIDIARY TIB MOLBIOL DEVELOPED THREE UNIQUE LIGHTMIX MODULAR VIRUS KITS IN RESPONSE TO RECENT MONKEYPOX VIRUS CONCERNS * TEST KITS ARE AVAILABLE FOR RESEARCH USE IN MAJORITY OF COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

