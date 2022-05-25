IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs RCB

Scoreboard of the IPL Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Virat Kohli c Mohsin Khan b Avesh Khan 25 Faf du Plessis c de Kock b Mohsin Khan 0 Rajat Patidar not out 112 Glenn Maxwell c Lewis b Krunal Pandya 9 Mahipal Lomror c Rahul b Ravi Bishnoi 14 Dinesh Karthik not out 37 Extras: (W-9, NB-1) 10 Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 Overs) 207 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 70-2, 86-3, 115-4.

Bowler: Mohsin Khan 4-0-25-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-54-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-39-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-44-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-45-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)