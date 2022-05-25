Nokia, UScellular extend partnership with mid-band 5G network expansion deal

Nokia and UScellular have extended their long-standing partnership with a new, multi-year 5G network expansion deal in mid-band C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum.

In a media release on Wednesday, Nokia said that by adding the mid-band spectrum to its low and mmWave 5G networks, UScellular will be able to offer its customers increased speeds, expanded coverage and reliable services at home and on-the-go.

"By deploying the award-winning and energy-efficient Nokia AirScale portfolio, UScellular is bridging the digital divide by addressing the growing mobile broadband demand for anywhere, anytime coverage from its customers. We are in close collaboration with UScellular as we provide solutions for its C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum to ensure its customers will benefit from the power of true 5G," said Ed Cholerton, President of Nokia North America.

As part of the deal, UScellular will deploy Nokia's energy-efficient AirScale portfolio to boost network capacity as well as to deliver superior indoor and outdoor coverage. Nokia's AirScale radios provide dual support for both C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum, offering a cost-effective deployment solution.

With the recent addition of Liquid Cooling technology, Nokia's AirScale portfolio is the first-of-its-kind solution designed to make radio networks more sustainable and cost-efficient by reducing the energy required to cool a base station.

Commenting on this development, Mike Irizarry, Executive Vice President and CTO of UScellular, said, "We count on Nokia to provide the 5G infrastructure that keeps our customers connected to the people and information that matters most to them, no matter where they live."