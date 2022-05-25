Left Menu

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 to feature less prominent foldable screen crease

South Korean giant Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable smartphone which was unveiled last August is expected to get a successor this year dubbed Galaxy Z Fold4.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:06 IST
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 to feature less prominent foldable screen crease
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean giant Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable smartphone which was unveiled last August is expected to get a successor this year dubbed Galaxy Z Fold4. According to GSM Arena, some info for the smartphone has already leaked and it suggests that its foldable screen will have a less prominent crease. A tipster has said that the Galaxy Fold4's screen looks smoother than Fold3's.

It will be interesting to see what improvements Samsung has made to the hinge design for reducing the hinge gap when the main screen is folded. As per GSM Arena, last year's Galaxy Z Fold3 had a visible crease that was noticeable to touch, but was not an issue when one was engaged with screen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022