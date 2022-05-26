Left Menu

Apple hikes pay budget for U.S. workers - WSJ

Apple Inc is raising the overall compensation budget for its U.S. employees amid broadening inflationary pressures and a push for unionization, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-boosting-pay-budget-for-workers-amid-tight-labor-market-11653527996?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday. The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22, or higher based upon the market, a 45% increase from 2018 levels, WSJ said, citing an internal email.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 08:14 IST
Apple hikes pay budget for U.S. workers - WSJ

Apple Inc is raising the overall compensation budget for its U.S. employees amid broadening inflationary pressures and a push for unionization, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-boosting-pay-budget-for-workers-amid-tight-labor-market-11653527996?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22, or higher based upon the market, a 45% increase from 2018 levels, WSJ said, citing an internal email. The change in compensation comes as some current and former workers have criticized the company's working conditions online last year.

Workers at its Atlanta store had filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms. Apple informed some of its workers on Wednesday their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, according to the WSJ report, which added that the iPhone maker also plans to increase the starting salaries across the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022