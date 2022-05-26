Apple hikes pay budget for U.S. workers - WSJ

Apple Inc is raising the overall compensation budget for its U.S. employees amid broadening inflationary pressures and a push for unionization, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-boosting-pay-budget-for-workers-amid-tight-labor-market-11653527996?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22, or higher based upon the market, a 45% increase from 2018 levels, WSJ said, citing an internal email. The change in compensation comes as some current and former workers have criticized the company's working conditions online last year.

Workers at its Atlanta store had filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms. Apple informed some of its workers on Wednesday their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, according to the WSJ report, which added that the iPhone maker also plans to increase the starting salaries across the United States.

