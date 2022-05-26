Apple to increase pay for U.S. workers

Apple Inc has raised the pay for its hourly U.S. employees, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday, as companies face a tight labor market, a surge in unionization efforts, and rising inflation.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22, or higher based on the market, a 45% jump from 2018 levels, Apple said in a statement to Reuters. "This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," a company spokesperson said.

Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-boosting-pay-budget-for-workers-amid-tight-labor-market-11653527996?mod=latest_headlines the changes in compensation, said. Cupertino, California-based Apple is known for its reticent culture, but last year some current and former workers began criticizing the company's working conditions online.

In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)