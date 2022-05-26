Left Menu

Inventus India launches new fund with target corpus of Rs 900 cr, rebrands itself

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:25 IST
Inventus India launches new fund with target corpus of Rs 900 cr, rebrands itself
  • Country:
  • India

Early stage venture capital firm Inventus India on Thursday announced its rebranding as Athera Venture Partners, and also the launch of its fourth fund with a target corpus of Rs 900 crore (USD 120 million).

The VC firm said the rebranding reiterates its vision and focus.

Noting that 'Athera' is a Sanskrit word that means 'path' and direction, it said in a statement that the Indianness of the new identity aligns with its focus of investing in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Athera said its newly launched Fund IV worth Rs 900 crore is seeing interest from existing investors, financial institutions, overseas funds, and family offices.

''The new fund's focus areas will include a range of themes, such as, Internet of Things, Consumer Internet, Mobile, SaaS, Enterprise Software, FinTech, Web 3.0 and Deep Technology,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022