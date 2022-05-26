Russian bailiffs seize around $120 mln from Google - Ifax
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:14 IST
Russian bailiffs have seized more than 7.7 billion roubles ($123.2 million) from Alphabet's Google that the U.S. tech giant had been ordered to pay as part of a fine on its turnover, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Google's Russian subsidiary last week said it planned to file for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors, but free services including search and YouTube will continue operating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Private U.S. group says it has secured release of Russian-held American in Ukraine
U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine to halt some Russian gas flows, claims battlefield gains
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine halts some Russian gas flows, claims battlefield gains
UK says fight continues between Russian, and Ukrainian forces at Snake Island