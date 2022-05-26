Broadcom to buy VMware for USD 61 billion in big tech tie-up

Computer chip and software maker Broadcom will spend about USD 61 billion to acquire the cloud technology company VMware, one of the biggest deals of the year despite rising inflation and economic uncertainty.

The proposed deal comes just weeks after billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to spend USD 44 billion on Twitter. Dell Technologies Inc. spun off its controlling stake in VMware only about six months ago.

Broadcom wants to establish a stronger foothold in the cloud computing market and VMware's technology allows large corporations to blend public cloud access with internal company networks.

The Broadcom Software Group will rebrand and operate as VMware once the transaction closes. The cash-and-stock deal also includes USD 8 billion of VMware net debt.

Under the proposed offer, VMware shareholders can choose to receive either USD 142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMware share.

Michael Dell is still VMware's chairman and he owns 40.2 percent of the company's outstanding shares. Dell Technologies completed the spin-off of its 81 percent equity ownership of VMware Inc. in November.

Dell and Silver Lake, which owns 10 percent of VMware's outstanding stock, have signed support agreements to vote in favor of the transaction, as long as VMware's board continues to recommend the proposed deal.

The transaction includes a "go-shop'' provision, so VMware is allowed to actively solicit, receive, evaluate and potentially enter negotiations with parties that offer alternative proposals during 40 days.

To help finance the transaction, Broadcom has obtained commitments from a consortium of banks for USD 32 billion in new, fully committed debt financing.

It's anticipated that current Broadcom Inc. shareholders will own approximately 88 percent and current VMware shareholders will own about 12 percent of the combined company.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is expected to be completed in Broadcom's fiscal year 2023. It still needs approval from VMware shareholders.

Shares of Broadcom dipped before the market opened on Thursday, while VMware's stock rose slightly.

