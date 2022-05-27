Google's foldable Pixel phone gets further postponed

Google's foldable Pixel smartphone might have been postponed again without any definite date for its launch. According to a report from The Elec, the foldable Pixel smartphone might have been postponed due to not being as complete as Google would've wanted. However, this is not the first time it's been heard of this from Google. Plus, the sources say that Google was in talks with Samsung Display regarding the Notepad, as per GSM Arena.

During this year's Google I/O, Google omitted the mention of the foldable Pixel smartphone, which had been rumoured for months. It's the same foldable device that can be called the 'Pixel Notepad,' which could cost around USD 1,400 at launch. As seen from Google's cancellation of parts for its foldable device, the report by DSCC cited sources that Google did not believe that the product was competitive enough.

Having a target of shipping 15 million foldable units by the end of the year, it was reported that Samsung had already begun mass production of components for its new foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. The Pixel Notepad should use the Samsung Display panel with 7.57-inch main internal display and a 5.78-inch external secondary display, using Samsung's UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) structure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)