Left Menu

'Fun and Tasty' among possible names for McDonald's Russian successor

McDonald's, which owns 84% of its restaurants in Russia, is one of the biggest international brands to leave since February. The restaurants that it owns are being sold to Alexander Govor, who runs a franchise operation of 25 restaurants. Other franchisees will be given the option of working under the new brand.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:48 IST
'Fun and Tasty' among possible names for McDonald's Russian successor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

McDonald's in Russia has registered possible brand names for the firm taking over its fast-food restaurants there, including "Fun and Tasty" and "The Same One", patent filings showed on Friday. The world's largest burger chain, with nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, is selling up to one of its local licensees in response to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine and the subsequent wave of Western outrage and sanctions.

The company said on Friday that the trademarks registered with Russia's Rospatent agency, from which it ultimately planned to choose one brand, also included "Just Like That" and "Open Checkout". McDonald's, which owns 84% of its restaurants in Russia, is one of the biggest international brands to leave since February.

The restaurants that it owns are being sold to Alexander Govor, who runs a franchise operation of 25 restaurants. Other franchisees will be given the option of working under the new brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022