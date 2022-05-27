IPL Qualifier 2 Scoreboard: RR vs RCB

Scoreboard of the IPL Qualifier 2 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Virat Kohli c Samson b Prasidh 7 Faf du Plessis c Ashwin b McCoy 25 Rajat Patidar c Buttler b Ashwin 58 Glenn Maxwell c McCoy b Boult 24 Mahipal Lomror c Ashwin b McCoy 8 Dinesh Karthik c Parag b Prasidh 6 Shahbaz Ahmed not out 12 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva b Prasidh 0 Harshal Patel b McCoy 1 2 Josh Hazlewood not out 1 Extras: (B-4 LB-4 W-7) 15 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/79 3/111 4/130 5/141 6/146 7/146 8/154 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-28-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-22-3, Obed McCoy 4-0-23-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-45-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

