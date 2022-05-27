JK DGP reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh Friday reviewed the security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra and asked different agencies to maintain close coordination within their ranks and among themselves for conducting the pilgrimage peacefully. The director general of police held a high-level meeting of officers from police, army and central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) at the police headquarters. The meeting was attended by ADG CRPF Daljit Singh Choudhary, Special DG CID J&K R R Swain, Commandant General Home Guard and Civil Defence J&K H K Lohia, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani and ADGP Traffic J&K T Namgyal. The Jammu-based officers attended the meeting via video conferencing, a police spokesman said. ''The meeting deliberated on different issues of security of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal, etc,'' the spokesman said. He said it was decided to deploy sufficient manpower in advance so that the camps and routes of yatra are secured and checked at the earliest. It was also decided that rescue teams be deployed by the police forces at various places to provide necessary help to the yatris. The DGP asked the officers present in the meeting to maintain a close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He emphasised upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements. Singh said the coordination mechanisms and communication systems must be established among the counterparts of all the stakeholders of army, CAPFs, Police and Civil administration. He said that adequate and effective deployments should be made on ground to address any vulnerability. He directed the officers to revisit security plans and fine tune these at sectoral level to augment an adequate response to any exigency. Singh also emphasised putting focus on road opening parties, lateral deployment, law and order deployment to neutralise threats and meet challenges. The DGP said adequate logistics with regard to mobility, CCTVs and other security gadgets will be made available along with sufficient manpower. He said adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management be made to tackle any natural calamity.

