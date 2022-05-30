Left Menu

NATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain's PM Sanchez says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-05-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:12 IST
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr
NATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not reach his objectives in the country that Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Spanish Primer Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"Supporting Ukraine with determination is the only way to ensure that the Europe and the world we have built has a certain future," he told an event marking Spain's 40th anniversary as part of the alliance.

