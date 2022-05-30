HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT): 1151 KUDERMETOVA CLINCHES COMEBACK WIN

Veronika Kudermetova recovered from a set down to beat Madison Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 and reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, setting up an all-Russian clash with Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last four. 1028 KASATKINA CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Russia's Daria Kasatkina advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final in four years with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi in an hour and 20 minutes on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Monday Kasatkina's 'zero mistakes' carry her into French Open last eight

Nadal edges Auger-Aliassime thriller to book Djokovic date Nadal vows to fight in 'big challenge' against Djokovic

Teenager Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals Teenager Gauff to face fellow American Stephens in last eight

Zverev stutters but recovers to reach French Open last eight Impressive Djokovic canters into French Open last eight, Nadal clash looms

U.S. Open finalist Fernandez stays on track of overall improvement Trevisan smiles her way into the last eight in Paris

0907 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)