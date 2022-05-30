Russia eyes gas-for-roubles template for foreign Eurobond payments

Russia is considering settling pressing Eurobond obligations by applying the mechanism being used to process payments for its gas in roubles, the Kremlin and the finance minister said, as Moscow edges towards a default triggered by Western sanctions.

U.S. authorities pushed Russia closer to a historic debt default on Wednesday by not extending a licence allowing it to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure following the military intervention in Ukraine. Foreign Eurobond holders are awaiting two coupon payments in dollars and euros due last week but with a 30-day grace period.

Russia says it has cash and is willing to pay, refusing to acknowledge talk of a possible default. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday that Moscow will continue to service its external debts in roubles.

But for foreign Eurobond holders to receive payments in foreign currencies as per Russia's obligations, they would have to open rouble and forex accounts at a Russian bank, he told Vedomosti newspaper. "As happens with paying for gas in roubles: we are credited with foreign currency, here it is exchanged for roubles on behalf of (the gas buyer), and this is how the payment takes place," he said.

"The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the same manner, only in the other direction." This system would allow Russia to bypass the Western payment infrastructure via Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD), Siluanov told Vedomosti.

Unlike many Russian financial institutions, the NSD is not under western sanctions. There will be no limit on rouble conversion into forex and the scheme will be reviewed by the government soon, he said. The finance ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for comment. A financial market source said Russia plans to present the scheme to investors before its next payments, on two bonds, fall due on June 23.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov endorsed Siluanov's plan but said the finance ministry will consult with bondholders before introducing it. "There is a money, there is a willingness to pay, be that in roubles or under a scheme most convenient for the bondholders. Everything will depend on those contacts," Peskov said.

SCEPTICISM Russia has around $40 billion of international bonds outstanding on which just under $2 billion of payments are due before year-end.

The debt can be divided broadly into three tiers: first, legacy bonds which are settled offshore in the usual manner and second, bonds issued after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea which are settled at Russia's NSD and have alternative hard-currency payment provisions. The last category comprises debt sold after 2018 which also settles at the NSD but contains provisions for payment in roubles.

"We need to see the scheme they'll offer in detail, so we can analyse whether this is compliant with ... sanctions," a UK-based bondholder said. Some investors were sceptical that the scheme would avert a default.

"It's feasible from the legal point of view as a way to get money to bondholders, but not as a way to avoid an event of default ... under their original documents, certainly not on every bond," a Europe-based investor said, adding that sanctions would still prevent U.S. bondholders from getting the cash. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that "unfriendly" countries pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at a Russian bank, which then converts the cash into roubles.

Gazprombank, Russia's third biggest bank, serves as an intermediary for the gas payments. The financial market source said which bank would be used for Eurobond payments was not decided.

